LCS Team of the Week: 2022 Spring Split week 6

Two more weeks remain in the 2022 LCS Spring Split and the competition is fiercer than ever before. Outside of the top two teams in the regular-season standings, multiple squads are still battling for position in the playoff race, including the league’s defending champions, 100 Thieves.

The newly crowned kings of North America pulled off their first 2-0 weekend since week one of the split and have been searching for a sense of consistency throughout the spring. FlyQuest and Golden Guardians might not be favorites to win the trophy, but back-to-back wins over those squads should give 100T plenty of confidence heading into week seven. Their great performances were also good enough to take multiple spots in this edition of our Team of the Week. There were, however, a couple of other players who were able to wrestle some recognition from last week’s successful heists.

Here is Dot Esports’ Team of the Week for the sixth week of the 2022 LCS Spring Split.

Photos via Riot Games | Remix by Tyler Esguerra

C9 Summit

Photo via Cloud9

Cloud9 emerged as the undoubted winners of week six and Summit played an instrumental role in his team securing sole possession of first place. While the top laner has been a consistent win condition for C9 all season long, this week, Summit exemplified that he’s in a class of his own.

In C9’s two games against Immortals and Team Liquid, Summit ended with an impressive combined 10/2/4 scoreline and gave the LCS one of its most memorable Gnar plays. Summit has proven to be among the best laners in the LCS, creating immense differentials even against some of the LCS’ most veteran top laners. In the most recent week, the former LCK top laner posted impressive numbers in CS difference at 10 (+543), XP difference at 10 (+330), and CS difference at 10 (+9.6), according to Oracle’s Elixir.

For C9, Summit has undoubtedly been a reason for their eventual rise to first place. In the previous week, the top laner made up the highest portion of the team’s damage share (37 percent), damage percentage at 15 minutes (29.8 percent) kill share (41.7 percent), and damage per minute (637), according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Summit entered the LCS expected to heavily beat out a large majority of LCS top laners. He’s shown that this expectation was justified and that he can also help carry his team to the top of the LCS in a competitive year.

100T Closer

Photo by Oshin Tudayan/Riot Games via ESPAT

100 Thieves jungler Closer entered week six of the 2022 LCS Spring Split looking to lead 100 Thieves to their first 2-0 week since week one. And this past weekend, he did just that through his immaculate Lee Sin play.

Closer produced an 8/3/17 scoreline on Lee Sin across both of 100 Thieves’ wins in week six and led all junglers with his eight kills and 8.3 KDA. His reign of dominance did not stop there, though. He was also involved in 83.3 percent of 100 Thieves’ kills while having the lowest share of team deaths of any jungler this past weekend, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Closer was instrumental in dictating both 100 Thieves’ early-game pressure and late-game teamfights on Lee Sin.

100 Thieves are in third place with an 8-5 record heading into week seven. If they want to surpass C9 and Liquid for one of those top two seeds, Closer will need to continue his phenomenal play in the jungle as 100 Thieves look to defend their LCS title.

100T Abbedagge

Photo by Oshin Tudayan/Riot Games via ESPAT

It’s been a relatively rough season for 100 Thieves’ Abbedagge, who, after staking his claim as an MVP candidate last summer, came out of the gate sluggish to start the 2022 season. Across his first 11 games this season, Abbedagge racked up the most deaths among all mid laners in the LCS with 32, while being behind in gold at 15 minutes in four of 100 Thieves’ five losses across that stretch, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

This past weekend, however, Abbedagge was the lynchpin in 100 Thieves’ two victories. The league was reminded of just how high his ceiling can be when he’s playing like the Abbedagge we became so acquainted with last summer. This weekend, Abbedagge posted a respectable combined scoreline of 5/5/19 across two games, while earning first blood in both of 100 Thieves wins against FlyQuest and Golden Guardians. Abbedagge’s early leads in both victories propelled 100 Thieves into sole possession of third place.

Now, with a top-two berth in the playoffs on the line, Abbedagge picked the right time to get hot. Just five games separate 100 Thieves from their title defense run in the Spring Split playoffs, and if they’re going to step up to the same level as C9 and Liquid—who’ve been seemingly controlling the LCS with a vice grip as of late—they’ll need Abbedagge to have more weeks like the one he just had.

100T FBI

Photo by Tina Jo via ESPAT/Riot Games

Open up, because FBI has returned to stake his claim on our team of the week. In the first 2-0 weekend for 100 Thieves since week one of the Spring Split, FBI yet again proved himself as one of the pivotal factors in the reigning LCS champions’ success—regardless of whether that came easily.

FBI’s scaling became 100T’s win condition against Golden Guardians to start the weekend—a game in which 100T never had their hands on a gold lead. Yet again piloting Jinx, FBI took complete advantage of Golden Guardians being unable to close out the game despite their firm grasp on victory, ending with a 9/3/8 KDA and 100-percent kill participation.

100T’s match against FlyQuest appeared to signal clear synergy between all five players since each of them had their moment to shine and completely overpower their opposition. FBI, who just a few weeks ago believed that he and Huhi had not yet reached their full potential, meshed effortlessly with his bot lane duo and the two dominated from the laning phase on.

With just two weeks left in the Spring Split, 100T look to quickly be regaining their top form—and FBI is helping them break through their ceiling at a rapid pace. While the brewing rivalries between the top ADCs in the LCS grow fiercer by the week, FBI is evidently taking the steps to stand out and show that the team is on track to battle for yet another LCS championship.

DIG Biofrost

Photo via Riot Games

It’s been a while since Dignitas’ last 2-0 weekend, but after some stellar performances in their games against TSM and Immortals, they seem to be back on track to remain in the playoff race. The team’s veteran support Biofrost showed off some classic Thresh gameplay on top of a perfect Lux game and finished the week with a 14 KDA and 26 assists.

Ever since he left TSM in 2017, Biofrost has gone through a roller coaster of a career with many ups and downs along the way. A fruitless stint with CLG, a winless Worlds appearance with TSM in 2020, and a year away from pro play led many people to think we’d seen the last of the 25-year-old. But this season, Bio has quietly put up decent numbers on an underrated roster. He has the second-highest kill participation percentage and the fourth-most assists in the LCS, according to Oracle’s Elixir.