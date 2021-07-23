LCS team Immortals quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests, will play online this weekend

The players, coaches, or staff members affected have yet to be named.

Immortals will undergo quarantine due to a “pair” of positive COVID-19 tests, according to LCS commissioner Chris Greeley.

As a precaution, the team have been instructed to play their three 2021 LCS Summer Split matches remotely this weekend.

“In conjunction with Immortals, we’re currently undergoing contact tracing to understand who, if anyone else, may be impacted,” Greeley said in a statement today. “We wish those who tested positive a swift recovery.”

Immortals’ opponents—Dignitas, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves—will also be given the option to play online if necessary. During the matches, the LCS will be instituting a “brief delay,” among “other measures,” to ensure “competitive integrity.”

All other LCS matches and “broadcast elements” will proceed normally, according to Greeley

Immortals are currently placed seventh in the LCS with a 17-22 record. The team, despite the setback, will be looking to secure a spot in the summer playoffs in the days and weeks ahead.

