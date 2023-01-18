LCS goes all-out on East Coast for 2023 Spring, Summer finals

The LCS is headed back on the road in 2023, this time bringing the West Coast-centric broadcast to the East Coast to close out both halves of the North American competition.

The 2023 LCS Spring Finals, set to take place from April 8 to 9, will be held in the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, while the LCS Championship will be in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey from Aug. 19 to 20. Tickets for the Spring Split finals will be available to purchase starting on Jan. 26.

Get ready for the 2023 #LCS Spring Split with our Start of Season Primer!



Read now at: https://t.co/2Otz858qMT pic.twitter.com/7LQRyaoNGl — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 18, 2023

Before being canceled, the 2021 LCS Championship was set to be held in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as the LCS’ first live venue event following restrictions of the pandemic. Last year, the action shifted to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, though Riot remained steadfast that the end-of-summer battle would be returning to the Prudential Center at some point in the near future.

The East Coast was predominantly featured at last year’s World Championship, which toured around various parts of North America. Between the group stage, quarterfinals, and semifinals, the best professional League of Legends players from around the world converged in New York City and Atlanta to showcase the skills many fans had only seen through their screens.

The LCS recently announced that it will be adhering to the criticism received regarding the changes to the broadcast, which will now show on Thursdays and Fridays rather than weekends. The matches during the regular season will take place at 4pm CT, rather than the original shift to 1pm CT that raised concerns at the end of last year.

The 2023 LCS Spring Split will begin on Jan. 26, streamed through the official LCS Twitch and YouTube channels, the LoLEsports website, and via verified co-stream partners.