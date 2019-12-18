The LCS is reportedly expanding to a 3-day week in 2020

Riot Games is revising the schedule for the 2020 League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split, according to Inven Global’s Parkes Ousley.

The LCS has historically been played out on just Saturdays and Sundays. But next year, Riot is reportedly expanding the league to a three-day week to promote the Academy league, featuring two games on Mondays.

The schedule will reportedly include four LCS games on Saturday, four on Sunday, and now two on Monday. Each of the 10 LCS teams will play two games a week. But Academy games will also be featured as part of the schedule.

On Friday, five Academy games will take place, and on Saturday and Sunday, an Academy game will be shown directly after the LCS finishes. Then on Monday, before the two LCS games begin, three in-studio Academy games will be broadcast.

The reasons behind these changes have yet to be unveiled, but it appears that Riot’s North American division is aiming to put more emphasis on the Academy league and help develop homegrown talent.

In the past, the LCS has been known for importing players from the European and South Korean leagues and ignoring the lower levels of North America. The new changes to the schedule should help promote Academy teams and increase viewership.

The Academy league will likely be at a similar standard, but it’ll give scouts the opportunity to find players at an easier rate. In turn, this could help develop solo queue talent and improve the level of competition.