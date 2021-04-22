LCS and Mobalytics partner to launch updated amateur ecosystem

The two sides are trying to make it easier to track talent and support the amateur scene.

Personal gaming companion and analytics performance platform Mobalytics is launching an update as part of a collaboration with the League of Legends Championship Series for a new amateur ecosystem.

The new LCS format is a commitment from the league to develop more NA talent in the amateur scene by creating new ways for LCS teams, tournament organizers, sponsors, and more to support the growth of the scene.

Mobalytics, in partnership with LCS, have created an esports ecosystem with the goal of closing the gap between solo queue players and the professionals, mirroring a similar structure to that of the NBA G League, the MLB’s farm system, or advanced college and even high school scouting.

“I’m excited about the LCS’ commitment to the amateur scene, and working with so many passionate players, staff, teams, and organizations has been invigorating,” Matt Nausha, head of amateur and scholastic for LCS America, said. “As we move forward we’ll continue to assess how we can better our processes and further the league’s development.”

Along with the newly revamped tournament system that will be rolled out, Mobalytics is also launching an esports’ centric section for its platform.

Image via Mobalytics Image via Mobalytics

This esports expansion for Mobalytics will help team scouts, players, and fans follow amateur competitions more closely. It will actively provide statistics for players, updated rankings, match VODs, and other resources that will make keeping up with rising talent much easier.

Profiles for amateur players will be available to view, giving detailed insights into their strengths, weaknesses, Champion pools, career stats, and more.

“We’re happy to partner with the LCS and bring esports to the next level,” CEO and co-founder of Mobalytics Bogdan Sychyk said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if in another few years, the path to pro may begin at high school or perhaps earlier, with teams beginning to scout at a much younger age as they do in traditional sports such as NBA.”

Mobalytics was previously the official data partner for Scouting Grounds 2019 and 2020. This new format is “reaching its pinnacle” at LCS Proving Grounds Spring 2021, which is currently underway. Games will run until April 25, with the top 16 teams from Academy League and amateur league are battling for their share of $100,000.