LCK highlights Khan’s Gnar play in latest Mad Movie clip

Khan has been a solid top laner for DK this year, showcasing his mechanics on various champions.

The LCK production team is back with another weekly Mad Movie. During the first match of the week, the LCK team releases breathtaking snippets of previous League of Legends matches.

Today, fans were treated to an amazing turn-around by DWG KIA’s Khan on Gnar, who used the champions kit to its full potential to turn around what seemed like a lost fight. While most Gnar players would most likely try to fight in close proximity in the ranged form, Khan swiftly moved in and out of the fight until he stacked his rage bar and the unleashed a deadly combo on unaware Gen.G members.

The fight looked in favor on Gen.G, who were pushing their advantage against DK. However, after a failed ultimate by Bdd’s Azir, Khan saw the opportunity to engage on the Gen.G squad. He slowly built up his rage bar, before flashing in when it was full and unleashing his ultimate and W to keep the enemy team crowd-controlled.

Following this amazing play, DK pushed their lead and reverse swept Gen.G. Khan was a key member of this sweep, popping off with such impressive mechanics on various champions.

League fans can look forward to more Mad Movie highlights from the LCK production team next Wednesday during the first match of the week.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.