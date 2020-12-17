LCK 2021 roster tracker

Here are all 10 LCK rosters heading into next season.

After failing to perform on the international stage in 2018 and 2019, and losing ground to the LPL and the LEC, the LCK bounced back in 2020 and deservedly reclaimed the Summoner’s Cup.

DAMWON Gaming reignited Korea’s flame and dominated the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

The offseason that followed has been full of shock roster moves from almost every team in the league. The LCK said goodbye to some of its most prolific players and hello to some new and exciting prospects.

Here are all of the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LCK season.

Afreeca Freecs

Top: TBD

Jungle: Dread

Mid: Keine

ADC: Bang

Support: Lehends

DAMWON

Top: Khan, Chasy

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: BeryL

DragonX

Top: Destroy, Kingen

Jungle: Pyosik

Mid: SOLCA

ADC: BAO

Support: Rebeca

Fredit BRION

Top: Hoya

Jungle: Chieftain

Mid: TBD

ADC: Hena

Support: TBD

Geng.G

Top: TBD

Jungle: Flawless

Mid: Karis

ADC: TBD

Support: Life

Hanwha Life

Top: Morgan, Riss

Jungle: Aruther, CaD, Winter

Mid: Chovy, Mask

ADC: Deft, Cheoni

Support: Baut

KT Rolster

Top: Doran

Jungle: Bonnie, GIDEON

Mid: TBD

ADC: 5kid, HyBriD

Support: Harp

Liiv SANDBOX

Top: TBD

Jungle: Croco

Mid: TBD

ADC: Route

Support: Effort

NS RedForce

Top: Rich

Jungle: Juhan, Peanut

Mid: Bay

ADC: deokdam

Support: Kellin

T1

Top: Canna, Zeus

Jungle: Ellim, Oner

Mid: Clozer

ADC: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

