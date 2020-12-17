LCK 2021 roster tracker

Here are all 10 LCK rosters heading into next season.

After failing to perform on the international stage in 2018 and 2019, and losing ground to the LPL and the LEC, the LCK bounced back in 2020 and deservedly reclaimed the Summoner’s Cup.

DAMWON Gaming reignited Korea’s flame and dominated the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

The offseason that followed has been full of shock roster moves from almost every team in the league. The LCK said goodbye to some of its most prolific players and hello to some new and exciting prospects. 

Here are all of the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LCK season.

Afreeca Freecs

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: Dread
  • Mid: Keine
  • ADC: Bang
  • Support: Lehends

DAMWON

  • Top: Khan, Chasy
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: BeryL

DragonX

  • Top: Destroy, Kingen
  • Jungle: Pyosik
  • Mid: SOLCA
  • ADC: BAO
  • Support: Rebeca

Fredit BRION

  • Top: Hoya
  • Jungle: Chieftain
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: Hena
  • Support: TBD

Geng.G

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: Flawless
  • Mid: Karis
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: Life

Hanwha Life

  • Top: Morgan, Riss
  • Jungle: Aruther, CaD, Winter
  • Mid: Chovy, Mask
  • ADC: Deft, Cheoni
  • Support: Baut

KT Rolster

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Bonnie, GIDEON
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: 5kid, HyBriD
  • Support: Harp

Liiv SANDBOX

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: Croco
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: Route
  • Support: Effort

NS RedForce

  • Top: Rich
  • Jungle: Juhan, Peanut
  • Mid: Bay
  • ADC: deokdam
  • Support: Kellin

T1

  • Top: Canna, Zeus
  • Jungle: Ellim, Oner
  • Mid: Clozer
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

