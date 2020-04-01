KT Rolster take down Griffin, extend win streak to 8 games

Aiming has no chill. He'll get his trophy no matter what it takes.

KT Rolster had a poor start to the League of Legends season this year. After fighting to get out of the LCK relegation zone, though, they’ve drastically improved over the past few weeks.

KT won their eighth-straight match today after a shaky 2-1 series against Griffin.

Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram is one of the best ADCs in the LCK, constantly being named Player of the Game. He received the award in the first game after playing the fasting Senna build, ending with four kills, one death, and five assists.

After KT lost the second game, they came back much stronger and had a cleaner game, which secured them the series win and extended their win streak. The third match’s Player of the Game award went to Park “TusiN” Jong-ik for his outstanding Taric performance. His ultimates were on point in every teamfight and his stuns allowed his squad to secure easy kills on Griffin players who were out of position.

If you didn’t see the LCK stream on YouTube, there’s a technical issue on the league’s end that will be fixed later on.

Official announcement fron LCK : Due to an unexpected problem we're having with LCKGlobal youtube channel, LCK won't be livestreamed on YT today. You can still watch LCK on Twitch. We apologize for the inconvenience and will make sure to inform you when it's fixed. Thank you! — Yaewon Jin (@YaewonJ) April 1, 2020

If you enjoy a good Cinderella story, look no further than the LCK. After a lackluster start to the season, KT have managed to secure eight-straight wins and are looking for a top-three spot in the regular season.

KT are one step behind DragonX and they’re on a mission to dethrone them. Those two teams will face each other tomorrow at 7am CT on the official LCK broadcast.