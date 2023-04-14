Korea may face major issue choosing its LoL National Team for Hangzhou Asian Games

Which are the five players representing the nation?

The postponed 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games marks the first time esports will be considered an official medal event, with a total of seven different esports titles featured in the competition, including League of Legends.

Earlier today, April 14, the Korean e-Sports Association revealed the selection criteria for its LoL national team, but there are some rising concerns about the measures used to choose the players.

According to a report from Inven, the Korean players that will be part of the selection process need to be above the age of 16 and compete in one of the major regions (LCS, LEC, LCK, or LPL) as of February 2023.

Hangzhou Asian Games Criteria



– Players of Korean nationality competing in the #LCK, #LPL, #LEC, and #LCS as of February 2023 that is above the age of 16.



– Will take into account results from all major domestic and international tournaments, from 2021 Summer to 2023 MSI. — Kevin Kim (@KevinKim0_o) April 14, 2023

In addition, the association will take into account all the results of domestic and international tournaments, from 2021 Summer to 2023 MSI. In other words, they will take the last two years into consideration, changing from the previous review period of four years. Individual accolades (All-Pros, Player of the game, and MVP awards) will also be part of the first review index.

Furthermore, there will also be a secondary review index, which takes the players’ personal stats into account, like KDAs, DPM, Vision Score, and many more. There will also be role-specific stats taken into consideration.

– All players: KDA, KP, Number of Champions used, DMG%, DPM, GDPM, [email protected], DPG (Post-14), Team Gold (Post-14) Team DMG (Post-14), Vision Score



– Junglers: First Blood Rate, Counter Jungle Timing, Counter Jungle CS



– Supports: Jungle proximity



– Bot/Support: Duo proximity — Kevin Kim (@KevinKim0_o) April 14, 2023

While the first review index is fair, Gen.G’s CEO Arnold Hur expressed his doubts about the stats-based index, claiming that it’s “a tough problem to solve”.

Using stats as the primary driver for national team selection like they seem to be talking about here is really tough to do, esp. in League



Individually better players on worse teams can get left out because their team-driven stats aren’t good



Very tough problem to solve tho https://t.co/RPmGIAP9wS — Gen.G Arnold (@arnoldwh) April 14, 2023

He explained that there might be instances where individually strong players are left out because their team-driven stats are not exceptional, despite not being necessarily the player’s fault.

In response to Arnold’s tweet, Tim Sevenhuysen, the director of esports analytics at 100Thieves and founder of stats site OraclesElixir, said that he would never use LoL stats as the primary pillar for selecting players for a team.

“LoL stats can be very useful, but LoL is just about as contextually complicated as a game could possibly be,” he said.

According to Kevin Kim from Korizon Esports, the initial selections will have a minimum of three and a maximum of four players per role.

The final roster will have a total of six players and it will be locked in by early June. He also mentioned that former DK athletic director and T1 head coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun willl be the head coach for the national team.

While the final six-man roster will take into consideration competitive results, awards, and stat, to make it clear, the selection process will involve a subcommittee for each category, as well as their respective head coach, in this case kkOma. — Kevin Kim (@KevinKim0_o) April 14, 2023

Aside from League, Korea will be competing in three other esports competitions: FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter 5, and PUBG Mobile.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games were supposed to take place last year, but the event was postponed to 2023 due to the concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the tournament starting on September 23 and lasting until October 8.