Karmine Corp co-owner adds fuel to LEC rumors with cryptic tweet

Over the last few years, European League of Legends fans have been hoping to see if Riot Games would ever consider adding a regional fan favorite to the LEC—and the wait might be over soon.

Popular French esports organization Karmine Corp might be close joining the league, as reported by esports journalist Brieuc Seeger on Saturday, Oct. 14. The team is supposedly aiming to buy Astralis’ current franchised slot, and will not be looking to merge with any other organizations.

The deal hasn’t been confirmed by any parties, but a recent social media post from Karmine Corp’s co-owner Kamel “Kameto” Kebir has given members of the Blue Wall plenty of hope as they turn towards 2024. The tweet consists of a single image from a manga with a character saying, “A man’s dream will never die!”

Fans familiar with the team know just how passionate Kameto has been in his quest for Karmine Corp to join the LEC. When the team was denied entry into the league in 2022, the 28-year-old couldn’t help but become emotional while addressing the fanbase during his stream. But now, there might be some hope left for one of the biggest names in esports.

Karmine Corp has been one of the fastest rising sensations in the EMEA Regional Leagues, boasting two LFL championships and four EMEA Masters tournament wins. They also have one of the biggest and most passionate fanbases in all of esports, with thousands of fans in attendance during live events.

They have constantly built strong teams over the last three years, with rosters featuring star talent such as top laner Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet, Team BDS top laner Adam Maanane, former G2 support Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé, and iconic LEC AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.

