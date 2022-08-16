Kalista, Zeri, and Lucian were the most banned League champions in major regions in 2022 Summer Split

After another electric season in the competitive League of Legends scene, players and coaches from around the world are already planning their strategies for the 2022 Summer Playoffs. Looking back at the regular season, there were three champions that were front and center when it came to bans in the four major regions: Kalista, Zeri, and Lucian.

The trio of AD carries held some of the highest draft presence in the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL. Kalista had an 83-percent draft presence with 459 collective bans across the four regions, while Zeri took over as one of the most dominant champions on the Summoner’s Rift with an 82-percent pick-ban presence along with 412 collective bans, according to League stats aggregate Games of Legends.

WHERE HAVE YOU SEEN A @TSM ADC GET A PENTAKILL IN THEIR FIRST WEEK BEFORE?! #LCS #TSMWIN pic.twitter.com/MCwS3OIGlQ — LCS (@LCSOfficial) July 17, 2022

Lucian, on the other hand, has always been one of the most exciting champions to watch in pro play due to his outplay potential in the hands of the most mechanically gifted players in the world. As a result, he also racked up a 63-percent draft presence with a collective 356 bans across the major regions of League.

In fact, one common factor that these three champions share is their relatively high mechanical requirements, since they need the most precise movements to maximize their damage in a teamfight. One wrong move and they’re out of a fight wondering what could have been. But if they’re able to successfully maneuver through a skirmish, they could be staring at the right end of a pentakill.

There may be some changes headed to the game that could affect the priorities in the pick-ban phase, including nerfs to Zeri that should help lower her effectiveness on stage. As the first “Worlds-focused” patch, fans might witness a meta shift right before the biggest tournament of the year.

But before the 2022 World Championship kicks off later this year, fans will be treated to some exhilarating inter-regional competition as the various leagues around the globe enter the postseason.