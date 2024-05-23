Jensen reportedly has new team for LCS Summer Split—and the lineup is star-studded

One of North America’s most-recognizable League of Legends veterans might have another home for the upcoming 2024 LCS Summer Split.

Jensen is reportedly returning back to Dignitas to play as the organization’s starting mid laner, according to esports journalist Brieuc Seeger. This will mark the 29-year-old’s second stint with the team over the last two years, having played with the org throughout 2023 as well. The team does, however, look much more promising when compared to his old lineups.

[SOURCES] Midlaner Jensen 🇩🇰 is set to join Dignitas 🇺🇸 in the LCS



Report by @LEC_Wooloo https://t.co/eIglnaNWkt — Sheep Esports (@Sheep_Esports) May 23, 2024

The experienced pro is supposedly joining a veteran cast of fan favorites, with reports of Dignitas signing multiple stars like Spica and Zven. Zven will be returning back to his original role of AD carry, while Spica will be looking for revenge after being benched by FlyQuest to start off the new year.

Jensen is coming off of a disappointing end to his short Spring Split tenure with FlyQuest, where they were eliminated from the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational by PSG Talon. He did, however, help the team reach the 2024 Spring Finals after finishing as the best team in the region during the regular season.

Altogether, Dignitas’ roster will be on a revenge tour on their own terms, since Jensen will also be aiming to prove FlyQuest wrong after management replaced him with the organization’s rising Challengers mid lane prospect, Quad.

The 21-year-old Korean made waves in the Challengers scene after FlyQuest won the NACL championship, but now, he’ll need to prove his worth in some relatively big shoes. Meanwhile, this determined squad of veteran talent will have to show that they can still keep up with the young stars of the league.

