January 2022 League Prime Gaming capsule now available

The holiday season may be coming to a close, but Prime Gaming is stepping in to offer one more gift to League of Legends players before the new year officially begins.

Amazon Prime subscribers are now able to obtain the January 2022 Prime Gaming capsule via the Prime Gaming homepage. Like previous iterations of this capsule, it contains 650 RP, a random permanent skin valued at 1,350 RP, 200 Orange Essence, five champion shards, two series one Eternals shards, and a 30-day XP boost.

The January @primegaming Capsule is out now for Prime members!



Claim free RP and more here ➡ https://t.co/nJ4Y9QCg1a pic.twitter.com/0t8YuGnYJ1 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 30, 2021

This is the third monthly capsule available as part of the new partnership between Riot Games and Prime Gaming, also extending into other Riot titles such as VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Previously, Prime Gaming only offered League players a mystery skin shard every few weeks. Now, that’s changed to offer Amazon Prime members more rewards for being a part of the service.

This capsule is only available to those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. By progressing to the main website, an option for the League Prime Gaming capsule will appear. If your League account is linked to Prime Gaming, the “claim now” button will place the capsule in your in-game inventory. If not, you’ll be prompted to connect both accounts and then be able to claim the items for use in-game.

The January 2022 League Prime Gaming capsule and all of its contents will only be available to claim until the end of the month. The next capsule is set to be available at the end of January.

