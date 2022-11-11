Jankos walks back stance on joining the LCS

Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has been exploring his options after a poor run at Worlds 2022 with G2 Esports, a League of Legends team he’s been with for five years. Despite having a huge buyout that has seemingly led to organizations pulling out of negotiations, Jankos recently revealed there’s no way we’ll see him playing in the LCS. But now, this Polish jungler has eaten his words.

During his stream on Nov. 10, one of Jankos’ viewers asked him how hard it would be at this point to sign with an LEC team and if he’s at least considering joining LCS. To this, Jankos bluntly responded that he’s considering an NA team. “I’m considering an NA team, yes. It’s hard to sign with an LEC team because pretty much everyone has an agreement. There’s like one team, maybe,” Jankos said.

In the past, Jankos has had an obvious aversion towards the North American teams and LCS in general, largely due to believing that the region is a retirement home for European stars past their peak.

In other words, he believed that the region is simply not competitive enough for him or any other professional player looking to stand up to the titans of League. Since he’s slowly running out of time and opportunities, NA might be a good option if he plans to stay competitive, in one way or the other.