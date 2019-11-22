JackeyLove has entered free agency

AD Carry Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo’s contract has ended with the LPL’s Invictus Gaming, the organization revealed today.

The team is carrying out conversations with the player to ensure he renews his contract and returns to the team for the 2020 season.

JackeyLove played a pivotal role in IG’s success over the last two years. The team won the 2018 League of Legends world championship in dramatic fashion, taking out Europe’s Fnatic 3-0 in the grand finals. IG has since had mixed results, stumbling in the LPL summer season, before losing to the eventual winners, FunPlus Phoenix, at this year’s Worlds.

Since JackeyLove joined the team in 2016, all eyes have been on Korean solo laners, Kang “TheShy” Seung-lo and Song “Rookie” Eui-jin. Despite the team’s top side focus, though, JackeyLove has proved to be a reliable asset to the bot lane. He’s been a consistent force in the mid to late game, leading the team to success.

Over the past year, JackeyLove has improved as a player, becoming more comfortable in his role. He’s still relatively new to the game, and at just 19-year-old, he has many years left in his career.

JackeyLove will be a value pickup for multiple teams going into the 2020 spring season. If IG fails to negotiate and reach a favorable contract, he’ll be there for the taking.