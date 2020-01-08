IzpAH and AngelArcher join G2 Esports’ League of Legends staff

G2 Esports has strengthened its case to become champions of Europe once again. The organization picked up Oliver “IzpAH” Steer as its League of Legends manager and Luciana “AngelArcher” Nadrag as an analyst today.

IzpAH was formerly the manager for Fnatic during the team’s legendary undefeated regular season in the 2015 Summer Split before he decided to join OG as its Dota 2 manager. That team went on to win The International in 2018 and 2019.

G2 Esports on Twitter Looks like we participated in “Roster Swaps” after all 😉 Welcome @IzpAH and @AngelArcherLoL to the #G2ARMY 📰 READ MORE: https://t.co/7CvkWQgobu

AngelArcher, on the other hand, is a talented analyst who was the player manager for U.K.-based League organization Excel Esports before she departed the team in September 2019. She’ll be working alongside G2’s head analyst Christopher “Duffman” Duff for the 2020 season to help G2 defend its LEC title.

“This has been a dream of mine since joining esports and having the opportunity to showcase what I can do for these veteran players is a great honour,” AngelArcher said. “I hope to be a great asset to the team and the organization, and hopefully with my help, will push them to finally become World Champions.”

Both staff members bring a ton of experience and expertise to a team filled with superstar talent. Last year, G2 won MSI and was the runner-up at Worlds behind FunPlus Phoenix. Although the team didn’t change up its roster, this revamped staff should increase their chances of international success moving forward.