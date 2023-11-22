IWillDominate setting up his own 2024 LPL broadcast to replace missing Riot stream

Former LCS veteran turned League of Legends esports streamer Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera is planning to stage his own 2024 LPL broadcast after Riot Games announced it would be ending the Chinese league’s official streams.

Professional League has been on a rollercoaster heading into the 2024 competitive season, most notably with the LCS shrinking to eight teams and the Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses losing their seats via the shrinkage. There have been changes across other major regions too, with Riot reportedly shuttering the English LPL stream after nearly eight years of running the accessible broadcasts.

If you’re a fan of any of the professional Chinese League teams—many of which are considered among the best in the pro-league world—and watch in English, it’s a cruel blow. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though; IWillDominate is looking to build his own broadcast after voicing his displeasure at Riot’s decision earlier today.

No matter what, an LPL English broadcast will exist on twitch. If I need to pay casters/production myself to make it happen so be it. I've dedicated so much time to the LPL and I love that league way too much to see it disappear for English speaking fans. — Christian Rivera (@IWDominate) November 21, 2023

IWD is a former LCS veteran who eventually turned to content creation and more recently began hosting co-streams for League esports events. He has a special fondness for the LPL and has been a leading voice in the uproar over Riot’s decision. Now, even if it’s going to cost him money out of his own pocket, he’s looking to rectify the situation.

There are some issues though. Most English-speaking LPL fans are already watching IWD’s streams on Twitch for these games, so any more pro broadcasts might just be a waste of time and money for anyone looking to fill the gap. Seeing as he’s willing to spend his money to make it happen, it might not be the most profitable venture.

Fans have plenty of hope though. Some are already eager to see what IWD can make around his own English LPL streams, and others have quickly begun calling for him to get other streaming talents like Caedrel into the project.

Whether it succeeds or not remains to be seen, but if IWD’s dream comes to fruition at least English-speaking LPL fans still have something to look forward to next season.