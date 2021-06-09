It has been over 1000 days since Kayn received a new skin

And it could be many more.

One champion in League of Legends has reached a milestone today, but it isn’t for a good reason–today marks over 1000 days since Kayn has received a new skin.

The champion, released in July 2017, currently has a fashion range consisting of his base look and two other skin choices. Soulhunter Kayn came out at the time of the champion’s introduction into the game and was a Shadow Isles-inspired redesign of the champion.

In 2018, Kayn would receive his latest and last skin to date. Odyssey Kayn brought a spacefaring flair to his outfits, but he’s been out of luck since.

According to Reddit user FalconGaels who has been keeping track of each champion’s skins, Kayn is the only one to have not received a skin in 1,000 days at the time of writing, but there could be more to join him later this year.

In a document created by Raid Boss Morde, you can see that both Fiddlesticks and Dr. Mundo will join Kayn if they aren’t given a new look in the coming months. With Mundo getting a rework, it is likely he will be treated with a new skin sometime soon, but Fiddlesticks’ chances seem slim.

2021 has been a big anomaly. The document shows a chart of the average number of skins released for champions each year. What began at a surprisingly high 10.2 in 2009 to just a single skin in the year so far.

With Kayn’s complex character design, it could be challenging to create new looks that do him justice. But hopefully, we get to see something new for the Shadow Reaper soon.

