Immortals introduce Evil Geniuses to the “League of Draven” with victory in week 8 of 2021 LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses have been on the rise in the LCS thanks to their newly-formed roster consisting of both new and veteran talent. Out of the top three teams to start week 8 of the 2021 Summer Split, they were the only one to walk away with a victory on day one. On day two, however, they were the first to suffer an upset loss.

Immortals walked away with the surprising victory against the EG squad in a slugfest of a game. Though they struggled to maintain a gold lead throughout most of the game, IMT’s focus on building up their carries ended up being the defining factor.

You can have the tower, but @RaesOCE will take your life and grab another bag😈 #IMTwin pic.twitter.com/TIgxq1hpz1 — Immortals (@Immortals) July 24, 2021

The IMT squad have shown consistently throughout the split that they possess the team synergy to reach the top of the standings, yet have struggled to showcase that teamwork until just recently. According to Oracle’s Elixir, both Destiny and Xerxe sit near the top of the highest kill participation of all players in the LCS at 75.5-percent each, only boosting that score with their performance today.

While the beginning of the game started slow, the focus quickly shifted to the ADC matchup between Danny and Raes. Danny’s mispositioning in the early game made him a prime target for Destiny’s Thresh, leading to a quick gold lead for Raes’s Draven and the surprise purchase of a Prowler’s Claw. But once Raes came online, he could not be stopped—even going as far as to two-shot IgNar’s tanky Tahm Kench. Raes walked away with a large sum of 19,400 gold—the most in the game—thanks to those hefty bounties picked up by Draven.

Despite EG’s gold and objective lead throughout almost the entire game, a poor fight near Baron handed over the possibility of victory to IMT, rewarding them with their second win of the weekend and 19th win of the year. Destiny secured the player of the game award with an impressive performance on Thresh, ending with an 0/0/12 KDA.

With this victory, IMT officially lock themselves into the Summer Playoffs. Following the conclusion of tonight’s matches, other teams are likely to follow suit with qualification. IMT will finish off week 8 of the 2021 LCS Summer Split with a battle against first-place 100 Thieves tomorrow.