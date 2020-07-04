Immortals interim GM: “For the remainder of the [LCS Summer Split], we’ll be testing and evaluating all positions”

It’s been a rough season for Immortals. The League of Legends team has struggled to find much success, having won only one of its last six games. As a result, Immortals’ interim general manager Mike Schwartz revealed that the staff will be “testing and evaluating all positions” during the rest of the split.

Schwartz said that the team had to make some difficult decisions over the past week, namely letting go of former GM Keaton Cryer and head coach Zaboutine. All of these moves, however, were all made in preparation for the future of the team.

Immortals were criticized at the beginning of the season after the team announced that it would be benching some popular LCS names like veteran jungler Xmithie. The team eventually brought him back, along with the rest of its Academy roster in the hopes of shaking up results for week three.

Although their new roster was able to pick up their first win of the 2020 LCS Summer Split, there are still plenty of improvements that need to be made for this team to get anywhere close to the results they wanted this year.

From what Schwartz said, it looks like Immortals is already looking towards next year in terms of improvements and “consistently developing younger talent.” The 2021 season is the focus for Immortals, which would make sense considering the state in which their League team is in right now.

Hopefully for fans, Immortals’ coaching staff is able to figure out a solution to their ongoing lineup issues and builds a roster that can compete in the LCS soon.