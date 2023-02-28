Immortals’ Ablazeolive to step away from LCS for remainder of Spring Split due to ‘personal reasons’

Immortals’ League of Legends squad will be making a substitution in the mid lane starting this upcoming week, as team starter Ablazeolive is set to take a back seat for the remainder of the split. In his stead, Immortals’ Challengers-level mid laner Bolulu will take over for the final seven games on the schedule.

Ablazeolive, a two-year LCS veteran, will be stepping away prematurely due to “personal reasons,” according to an announcement made by the team today.

Immortals Progressive LCS Mid Lane Update: pic.twitter.com/uYj4GA922C — Immortals (@Immortals) February 27, 2023

“After a lot of thought, I believe this is the best decision for myself,” Ablazeolive said in a statement. “I want to thank my teammates, staff, the org, and the fans for their support and understanding.”

This League season, Immortals have failed to mount a case for serious playoff contention, as their 2-9 record on the Spring Split has them in ninth place. Only Dignitas, who has one win in the year, has a worse record.

Meanwhile, in NA Challengers, Bolulu and Immortals Challengers have been steadily drawing most of their matches, as their seven draws in best-of-two series outrank their two wins and three losses. In those matches, Bolulu has posted a 4.3 KDA with a kill participation mark of 65 percent, according to League stats site Gol.gg.

This Friday will mark Bolulu’s LCS debut, although he has played against major region talent before. In 2020 and 2021, he qualified for the World Championship with Supermassive and Galatasaray out of the TCL in those respective years. 2020 was a season of significant importance, as his win with Supermassive marked the first time a TCL team took a best-of-five series off of a major region team (MAD Lions) in international play.

It is too early to say if Ablazeolive will return to Immortals for Summer. As of now, Immortals has only communicated that the mid laner will miss the remainder of Spring.