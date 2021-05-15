Huni talks key to consistent performances and the value of player experience in the coaching role

Back in North America from a quick vacation in South Korea, TSM’s top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon sat down with Dot Esports to take a look back at his globe-throttling career, the team environment, and Bjergsen’s coaching role.

With three major League of Legends regions and nine organizations on his resume, Huni is compelled by the idea of trying out new things. But what made him make the leap from South Korea to Western regions was the possibility of being the best player in the league. He explained the key to his consistent performance is the communication with teammates and ability to adapt to new environments. “I’m kind of a funny guy,” Huni said. “I try to be friendly and help the team out as much as I can.”

TSM has bet on its former mid laner Bjergsen to lead the team in a head coach position. Discussing the key differences between having a head coach that has formerly been a professional player versus one that lacks field experience, Huni said former pros bring a player’s perspective into the coaching role.

“No matter what, you’re going to be able to understand more of the player’s side, and your view of the game is better,” Huni said. When asked if coach Huni was a possibility in the future, the top laner answered with a sharp “definitely.”

