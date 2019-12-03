How to watch the League of Legends 2019 All-Star event

The annual League of Legends All-Star event is returning for another year, and pros and personalities from around the globe are teaming up for a full three days of fun.

The 2019 All-Stars will be split up across three different main events: a one-vs-one tournament, the Littles and Legends Charity TFT tournament, and a series of regional rivalry showmatches. Players will represent their regions in the showmatches and will face off against other pros in three game modes including Tandem, Assassins, and URF.

lolesports on Twitter Top @TFT players team up with League pros in this year’s charity TFT tournament at #AllStar2019! Watch from Dec. 5 – 7 at https://t.co/UNRhCEvKOm https://t.co/arqNE5EXkV

Fans can find a full list of players and personalities from each region on the All-Stars event page. The schedule for the 2019 All-Star event is as follows:

Day one, Dec. 5

6pm CT: Urf Mode Competition

7pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of 32, part one

8pm CT: TFT Legends Competition

9pm CT: TFT League Esports Pros Competition

10pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of 32, part two

Day two, Dec. 6

6pm CT: Tandem Mode Competition

7pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of 16

8pm CT: TFT Legends Competition

9pm CT: Five-vs-five showdown match—CN vs. KR

10pm CT: TFT League Esports Pros Competition

11pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of eight

11:30pm CT: Five-vs-five showdown match

Day three, Dec. 7

6pm CT: Tandem Mode Competition

7pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—semifinal (two best-of-threes)

8pm CT: TFT League Esports Pros finals

9pm CT: Five-vs-five showdown match

10pm CT: URF Mode Competition

11pm CT: TFT Legends Competition finals

11:30pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—finals (best-of-three)

Fans can watch their favorite pros face off against one another when the All-Star games begin Dec. 5 at 6pm CT. The action will be broadcast on Riot’s Twitch channel and on the official LoL Esports website.