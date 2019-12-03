How to watch the League of Legends 2019 All-Star event

The annual League of Legends All-Star event is returning for another year, and pros and personalities from around the globe are teaming up for a full three days of fun.
The 2019 All-Stars will be split up across three different main events: a one-vs-one tournament, the Littles and Legends Charity TFT tournament, and a series of regional rivalry showmatches. Players will represent their regions in the showmatches and will face off against other pros in three game modes including Tandem, Assassins, and URF.
Fans can find a full list of players and personalities from each region on the All-Stars event page. The schedule for the 2019 All-Star event is as follows:
Day one, Dec. 5
- 6pm CT: Urf Mode Competition
- 7pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of 32, part one
- 8pm CT: TFT Legends Competition
- 9pm CT: TFT League Esports Pros Competition
- 10pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of 32, part two
Day two, Dec. 6
- 6pm CT: Tandem Mode Competition
- 7pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of 16
- 8pm CT: TFT Legends Competition
- 9pm CT: Five-vs-five showdown match—CN vs. KR
- 10pm CT: TFT League Esports Pros Competition
- 11pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—Round of eight
- 11:30pm CT: Five-vs-five showdown match
Day three, Dec. 7
- 6pm CT: Tandem Mode Competition
- 7pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—semifinal (two best-of-threes)
- 8pm CT: TFT League Esports Pros finals
- 9pm CT: Five-vs-five showdown match
- 10pm CT: URF Mode Competition
- 11pm CT: TFT Legends Competition finals
- 11:30pm CT: One-vs-one tournament—finals (best-of-three)
Fans can watch their favorite pros face off against one another when the All-Star games begin Dec. 5 at 6pm CT. The action will be broadcast on Riot’s Twitch channel and on the official LoL Esports website.