How to watch the 2022 LEC Summer Split

The 2022 LEC Summer Split is only five days away, and all eyes will be on the ten teams competing for a spot in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Starting June 17 at 11am CT, the European teams will face each other in a best-of-one double round-robin, signaling the start of the last split of the year.

The official broadcast will be transmitted in English on the LEC official channels, including Youtube and Twitch. Viewers can also link their Riot Games account to the lolesports website, and earn in-game rewards by watching the Summer Split there. There will also be official co-streams available to watch in other European languages. You can find all the matches for the first week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split below.

Friday, June 17 – 11am CT

Team Vitality – MAD Lions

Team BDS – SK Gaming

Misfits Gaming – EXCEL

G2 Esports – Astralis

Rogue – Fnatic

Saturday, June 18 – 10am CT

Team BDS – Astralis

SK Gaming – MAD Lions

Team Vitality – Misfits Gaming

Fnatic – EXCEL

Rogue – G2 Esports

Sunday, June 19 – 10am CT

Misfits Gaming – Astralis

Team Vitality – Team BDS

SK Gaming – Fnatic

G2 Esports – EXCEL

Rogue – MAD Lions

The Summer Split is divided into two stages, the regular season and the playoffs. During the regular season, ten teams compete in a best-of-one double round-robin, and the top six teams advance to the playoffs. The championship points accumulated by teams in the Summer Split regular season and throughout the Spring Split determines the playoffs’ seeding.

The Summer Split playoffs’ format is a double-elimination, with each match being a best-of-five. At the end of the playoffs, the top three teams qualify for the 2022 World Championship.