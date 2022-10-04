How to watch the 2022 League of Legends World Championship Final in theaters

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

If you aren’t going to be in San Francisco when the 2022 League of Legends World Championship Finals takes place, don’t worry. You can still experience all of the intense sights and sounds while sitting back comfortably in a theater near you.

Riot Games has announced that the tournament-deciding series will be held in select cinemas around the world, including the opening ceremony featuring a performance by Lil Nas X. The talented artist will be singing the Worlds 2022 anthem, “STAR WALKIN,” in front of a sold-out crowd at the Chase Center to kick off one of the biggest events in esports.

How to watch Worlds 2022 Finals in cinemas

To watch the finals in theaters, you can grab some tickets in the U.S. and Canada on the official LoL in Theaters website. Some participating cinema box offices will also have tickets on sale, although not every single theater is selling the tickets just yet.

The World Championship Final is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide! #Worlds2022



Read more here: https://t.co/xaOqEL7WVE pic.twitter.com/LcuMtQVzwN — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 4, 2022

Right now, only theaters in North America are featured on the site, but Riot says that more locations will continue to be added as the competition rages forward. It’s unknown what “international territories” will be included in this new endeavor, but people should keep their attention on the official website to see if League action will be coming to their city.

The Worlds 2022 Finals will be kicking off on Saturday, Nov. 5, so gather your friends, teammates, and family so you can prepare for one of the most exciting events of the month.