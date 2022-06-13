How to watch the 2022 LCS Summer Split

The LCS Summer Split is nearly set to begin, with the second half of the 2022 season officially kicking off on June 17.

This summer, Evil Geniuses will look to retain and defend the LCS title they earned in the Spring Split, while nine other teams will surely be gunning for the throne. And with over half of the teams in the league making roster changes between the Spring and Summer Splits, the LCS’ teams are proving that they’re up to the task.

Official LCS broadcasts will be streamed live on the league’s YouTube and Twitch channels during each day of matches. Games can also be watched on lolesports.com. The LCS Summer Split will begin with a three-day “superweek” of matches beginning on June 17. Below, you’ll find all 15 games scheduled for the first weekend of play.

Friday, June 17

Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

100 Thieves vs. TSM

Immortals vs. Team Liquid

Dignitas vs. CLG

Saturday, June 18

Cloud9 vs. Golden Guardians

Dignitas vs. Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

TSM vs. CLG

Immortals vs. FlyQuest

Sunday, June 19

100 Thieves vs. Dignitas

FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

CLG vs. Golden Guardians

TSM vs. Immortals

Unlike last season, Spring Split records will not be carried over into the Summer Split. When the second half of the season begins on June 17, every team in the LCS will see their record reset to 0-0. Following a double round robin schedule that lasts throughout the summer, the top eight teams in the league will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

The double elimination playoffs will continue throughout the back-end of the summer, with the final round of the LCS Championship taking place at the United Center in Chicago on Sept. 10 and 11. The teams that finish in the top three in the LCS Summer Playoffs will be granted a ticket to the League World Championship later this year.

The LCS Summer Split will begin on June 17 at 4:30pm CT.