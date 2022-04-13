How to watch the 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event

The European champion will be crowned in three weeks.

While all League of Legends regional league teams are on a break waiting for the Summer Split to start, it’s a busy time for some amateur European teams because the biggest tournament of the Split is coming.

The 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event will kick off tomorrow at 10am CT. The 16 best teams of the European amateur leagues will battle it out in a group phase and try to qualify for the playoffs and try to be crowned champions.

For three weeks, fans will be able to watch European Masters matches, including playoffs. Here is what to need to know to follow the 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event.

Format

Group Phase

Double-round robin

Best-of-one matches

The two highest-placed teams qualify for playoffs

Playoffs

First-placed teams face off against second-placed teams

Single elimination bracket

Best-of-five series

Teams

AGO Rogue

⁠Crvena zvezda Esports

Eintracht Spandau

Vitality.Bee

GamerLegion

Karmine Corp

Team Phantasma

X7 Esports

Bifrost

Fnatic TQ

Team BDS Academy

Team ESCA Gaming

Atleta Esport

BISONS ECLUB

LDLC OL

Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed in English on the official EUMasters Twitch channel.