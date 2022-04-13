How to watch the 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event

While all League of Legends regional league teams are on a break waiting for the Summer Split to start, it’s a busy time for some amateur European teams because the biggest tournament of the Split is coming.
The 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event will kick off tomorrow at 10am CT. The 16 best teams of the European amateur leagues will battle it out in a group phase and try to qualify for the playoffs and try to be crowned champions.
For three weeks, fans will be able to watch European Masters matches, including playoffs. Here is what to need to know to follow the 2022 European Masters Spring Main Event.
Format
Group Phase
- Double-round robin
- Best-of-one matches
- The two highest-placed teams qualify for playoffs
Playoffs
- First-placed teams face off against second-placed teams
- Single elimination bracket
- Best-of-five series
Teams
- AGO Rogue
- Crvena zvezda Esports
- Eintracht Spandau
- Vitality.Bee
- GamerLegion
- Karmine Corp
- Team Phantasma
- X7 Esports
- Bifrost
- Fnatic TQ
- Team BDS Academy
- Team ESCA Gaming
- Atleta Esport
- BISONS ECLUB
- LDLC OL
- Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed in English on the official EUMasters Twitch channel.