How to sign up for League of Legends’ Clash 2020

We’re only a couple of weeks away from the long-awaited relaunch of League of Legends‘ popular Clash tournament game mode. If you want to gather some friends for Feb. 22 and 23, here are some of the important things you need to know about Clash.

Anyone who wants to participate in Clash must finish their solo queue or flex placement games. Everyone also needs to activate SMS verification in their client, which can be found under general settings. After doing so, you can create your team and buy Clash tickets for you and your teammates. Clash tickets cost 975 BE or 195 RP for Basic and 975 RP for Premium.

Team creation becomes available on Monday, Feb. 17. The matches occur five days later and teams are locked in at 7pm CT. Players can choose to play on one day or both days, but each requires their own tickets.

You can switch teams between days, too. Don’t worry if you lose your bracket on day one, either. The days aren’t related, which means the rewards will still be great if you lost or skipped the first day. A new feature being added to Clash is that all teams will play three games, whether they’re playing for first or seventh place in their brackets.

But League players will probably want to see Clash’s servers stay steady enough for it to become a regular featured game mode. Riot Games has had many problems with the mode over the past two years, but the developer’s recent test runs have given people plenty of hope moving forward.