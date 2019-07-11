How to reach level 6 by round 11 in Teamfight Tactics

While investing early into experience in Teamfight Tactics might allow you to get ahead with some compositions, investing to get to level six by round 11 is rather extreme. In one of the in-game missions, however, players have to take this extreme measure to get their hands on the Beta Pass rewards.

The quest is calculated by the end of Stage 3-1, meaning you can go through the second carousel and set up your board first. You’ll need to accrue 28 gold by Stage 3-1 to be able to hit level six, so it requires playing around streaking. Because of this, there are a couple of strategies players can use to hit level six in time.

One strategy you can use is to collect a two-cost unit on the first carousel and sell them immediately for a one-cost unit. From here, you can either set up your board for either loss or win streaking.

As your streak stacks up, you invest all your gold into levels, and eventually hit level six. You sacrifice your early game by making it harder to recruit low-cost units down the line, but you’ll always be able to complete the mission by employing this strategy.

Another strategy is rolling early Pirates and praying to the gods for some luck. If you can get your hands on a Pyke or Graves in the first carousel, and find a Gangplank in your first shop at level three, you can active the Pirate bonus on board.

The Pirate bonus grants you up to four gold at the end of combat, meaning if you can keep a streak up and hit maximum bonuses as often as possible, you can hit level six pretty easily. This strategy relies a lot on luck with your bonus gold, and carries a lot more risk compared to the first strategy. However, if you can pull it off, you can transition into the late-game nicely and be well ahead of the pack in terms of economy.

The mission is no longer bugged, which forced players to complete it by Round 2-4, so it’s a bit easier to complete. However, it still does require some thoughtful investment into making sure you get the mission done.

Once you finish it though, you can take your 120 experience for the Beta Pass to the bank and put it towards some awesome goodies just before ranked goes live next week.