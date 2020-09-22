How to play Worlds 2020 Pick’em

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is rapidly approaching—and so is this year’s Pick’em.

Following the conclusion of the play-in stage on Sept. 30, you’ll have the chance to drag and drop your predictions in the order you think the groups will play out.

Once the group stage has finished, you’ll then be able to pick the winners for each match during the knockout stage and ultimately settle on who you think will hoist the Summoner’s Cup and earn the 2020 World Championship title.

To take part in Pick’em, click here and log in.

What rewards can I earn from Pick’em?

For each correct pick, you’ll receive points. The more points you earn, the better the rewards.

This year, the group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals have rewards for simply taking part.

Groups: 500 blue essence

Quarters: 500 blue essence and random champion shard

Semis: 500 orange essence

Finals: Hextech chest and key

For correctly guessing every stage of the competition, though, you’ll receive bigger and better prizes.

All five ultimate skins: DJ Sona, Spirit Guard Udyr, Pulsefire Ezreal, Elementalist Lux, and Gun Goddess Miss Fortune

An exclusive Alienware Aurora battle station

What about the Pick’em schedule?

The Pick’em is broken up into stages, from the group stage on Sept. 30 to the finals on Oct. 30.

Here’s the full schedule.

Group stage

Picks unlock on Sept. 30 at 6pm CT.

Picks lock on Oct. 3 at 1am CT

Quarterfinals

Picks unlock on Oct. 11 at 6pm CT.

Picks lock on Oct. 15 at 1am CT

Semifinals

Picks unlock on Oct. 18 at 6pm CT.

Picks lock on Oct. 24 at 1am CT

Finals