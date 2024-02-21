Category:
League of Legends

How to get Wood and Stone in Bandle Tale: A League of Legends story

Building blocks to Yordle success.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 12:03 pm
A small house and surrounding land in Bandle Tale.
Image via Riot Forge

Wood and Stone are some of the most important resources in Bandle Tale, since they are used to create crafting stations for tools, recipes, and other items.

It can, however, be confusing when you try to craft some Wood and Stone for yourself, especially if you skip through tutorials. But because there are many different crafting stations in the game and various recipes you come across during your adventures in Bandle City, it’s critical to know how to make your own.

If you’re struggling in the beginning of the game and need some guidance while settling down your roots in your own home, this is how to acquire Wood and Stone in Bandle Tale.

How to craft Wood and Stone in Bandle Tale

Junk Upcycler recipe in Bandle Tale.
All that Wool is good for something. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Junk Upcycler recipe in Bandle Tale.
All that Wool is good for something. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Junk Upcycler recipe in Bandle Tale.
All that Wool is good for something. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to craft your own Wood and Stone at home, you need to build yourself a Junk Upcycler. A Junk Upcycler is crafted with two Upcycled Junk and one Thread. Thread can created with Yarn scattered around Yarnville, but you have to take the Yarn to your Grandpa’s home to use his Spooling Bench.

Upcycled Junk recipe in Bandle Tale.
One man’s trash is another man’s resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Upcycled Junk recipe in Bandle Tale.
One man’s trash is another man’s resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Upcycled Junk recipe in Bandle Tale.
One man’s trash is another man’s resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve created your Junk Upcycler, you can place the various Junk you find during your travels into the machine to create Upcycled Junk. Upcycled Junk can be thrown into the same machine in order to craft Wood and Stone. You only need one piece of Junk to create one piece of Wood or Stone, making it very efficient and easy to accomplish.

Afterward, you can use the Wood and Stone to build out multiple crafting and cooking stations, which are key to hosting Food Stalls to gain Stars. Food Stalls are a major part of progression in the game, but you won’t be able to cook anything until you’ve built up a decent surplus of Wood and Stone for yourself.

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.