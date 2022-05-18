How to acquire all Veterancy challenges in League

Even though League of Legends has been out for more than 10 years, players are still finding new ways to play as the meta shifts and the game changes. But for those who have been here since the beginning, Riot Games is handing out some rewards that can help you show off just how long you’ve been loading up and climbing in the game.
With the new challenges system in place, players can earn themselves some special Veterancy-themed titles that range from win counts, mastery, and more as you build your collection of tokens in the game.
Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Veterancy challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift.
|Sage
|Earn points from challenges in the Guru, Virtuoso, and Ace groups to rank up the Sage capstone until you reach Master tier
|Veteran
|Earn points from challenges in the Executioner, Commando, Resourceful, and Mystic groups to rank up the Medal of Honor capstone until you reach Master tier
|Guru
|Earn points from challenges in the Guru group to rank up the Guru capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Champ Master
|Earn mastery points on 150 champions to rank up the Catch ‘Em All challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Deep Diver
|Earn mastery seven on different champions to rank up the Master the Enemy challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Peerless
|Earn points from challenges in the Virtuoso group to rank up the Virtuoso capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Warlord
|Get mastery seven on different fighter class champions to rank up the Master Fighter challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Archmage
|Get mastery seven on different mage class champions to rank up the Master Nage challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Deadeye
|Get mastery seven on different marksmen class champions to rank up the Master Marksman challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Warden
|Get mastery seven on different support class champions to rank up the Master Support challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Juggernaut
|Get mastery seven on different tank class champions to rank up the Master Tank challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Deathmaster
|Get mastery seven on different assassin class champions to rank up the Master Assassin challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Just Better
|Earn points from challenges in the Ace group to rank up the Ace capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Jungle Diff
|Win games as a jungler to rank up the Jungle Diff challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Support Diff
|Win games as a support to rank up the Support Diff challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Bot Diff
|Win games as a bot carry to rank up the Bot Diff challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Mid Diff
|Win games as a mid laner to rank up the Mid Diff challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Top Diff
|Win games as a top laner to rank up the Top Diff challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Executioner
|Earn points from challenges in the Executioner group to rank up the Executioner capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Pentakiller
|Get pentakills to rank up the PENTAKIIIIIIIL!! challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Bloodthirsty
|Get first bloods rank up the Bloodcrazed challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Commando
|Earn points from challenges in the Commando group to rank up the Commando capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Thief
|Steal epic monsters like dragon, Rift Herald, and Baron to rank up the Clutch Steal challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Resourceful
|Earn points from challenges in the Resourceful group to rank up the Resourceful capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Mythic
|Win with different mythic items to rank up the Multi-Weapon Master challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Bounty Hunter
|Claim bounty gold from shutting down enemy champions to rank up the Everyone Pays! challenge until you reach Silver tier
|Enchanter
|Earn points from challenges in the Mystic group to rank up the Mystic capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Protector
|Effectively heal and shield allies to rank up the Field Medic challenge until you reach Platinum tier