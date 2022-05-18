How to acquire all Collection challenge titles in League

Many people know that League of Legends boasts one of the most in-depth, expansive cosmetic catalogs of any game in the world. With multiple alternate universes and more than 150 champions out, there are many ways to customize your appearance on Summoner’s Rift or Howling Abyss.

Riot Games has also created new rewards for players to acquire through the game’s new challenges system, which will give players titles to show off how many skins, Eternals, emotes, and icons they really have in League. If you’ve been constantly adding to your skin collection over the years, then you’ll probably have an easy time picking up some of these titles.

Here is how to acquire all five titles in the Collection challenge category in League.