Rod of Ages returns to League: How Riot devs have changed iconic AP item in Season 13

The preseason in League of Legends is time for experimentation, limit-testing, bug discovery, and research. In preparation for the upcoming season, Riot Games ships a huge patch normally focused on implementing new items and items that were, for one reason or the other, removed from the game, making changes to behavioral systems like toxicity and dodging, and reworking Summoner’s Rift to pose a greater challenge for all veteran players.

Preseason 2023, aside from extensive jungle changes and changes to the gold generation and experience of solo laners, is bringing tons of new tank and bruiser items. Most importantly, we are, after two years of missing it, seeing Rod of Ages rise from the ashes.

After being in the game from its humble beginnings, the item was removed in Patch 10.23. Patch 10.23 was the 2021 preseason patch that introduced a major shop and item revamp. With this patch, we also saw Hextech GLP-800, Righteous Glory, Athene’s Unholy Grail, and Frozen Mallet leave the shop.

After being retired for two years, Rod of Ages is finally back in the game. Now the item is classified as a Mythic item, and it has, expectedly, undergone a series of changes. Just like any other Mythic item, it also has the Ornn upgraded version. So, let’s take a look at the old and the new iteration of Rod of Ages and see how the item has changed over the years.

The previous version of Rod of Ages

Gold cost: 2600

2600 Ability Power: 60

60 Health: 300

300 Mana: 300

300 Build path: Catalyst of Aeons + Blasting Wand

Catalyst of Aeons + Blasting Wand Passive: This item gains 20 health, 10 mana, and four ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 100 mana, and 40 ability power.

This item gains 20 health, 10 mana, and four ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 100 mana, and 40 ability power. Unique Passive- Eternity: Restore mana equal to 15 percent of damage taken from champions. Restore health equal to 20 percent of mana spent, up to 25 health per cast, while toggle abilities can heal for up to 25 per second.

The latest version of Rod of Ages

Gold Cost : 3200

: 3200 Ability Power : 60

: 60 Health : 300

: 300 Mana : 400

: 400 Build Path : Catalyst of Aeons + Blasting Wand + Amplifying Tome

: Catalyst of Aeons + Blasting Wand + Amplifying Tome Passive : This item gains 20 health, 20 mana, and four ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 200 mana, and 40 ability power. Upon reaching max stacks, gain a level and all effects of Eternity are increased by 50 percent. (Note: this will not increase the level cap of 18)

: This item gains 20 health, 20 mana, and four ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 200 mana, and 40 ability power. Upon reaching max stacks, gain a level and all effects of Eternity are increased by 50 percent. (Note: this will not increase the level cap of 18) Unique Passive – Eternity : Restore mana equal to eight percent of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20 percent of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second. For every 250 health or mana restored this way, gain 25 percent decaying move speed for two seconds.

: Restore mana equal to eight percent of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20 percent of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second. For every 250 health or mana restored this way, gain 25 percent decaying move speed for two seconds. Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items five Ability Haste

Comparison between the old and new versions of Rod of Ages

The first and the most obvious change between the old and new versions of Rod of Ages is the quality of the item. In its previous iterations, Rod of Ages was a Legendary item, whereas the latest edition of the item is classified as a Mythic item. As a result, the newer version of Rod of Ages now costs 3200 while the old one cost 2600 gold.

When speaking of stats, Rod of Ages has basically stayed the same item, with the only exception being the amount of mana you get. In the previous version, you’d get 300 mana, while the updated Rod of Ages now gives 400 mana. The build path between these two versions of the item is relatively similar, with the newer version having one Amplifying Tome more to justify its price.

Passive-wise, the item stayed almost unchanged. The only minor tweak Riot added to emphasize the item’s late-game scaling is when you reach max stacks, you’ll gain a level and all effects of Eternity are increased by 50 percent.

The biggest change item received lies in its unique passive—Eternity. The original version of the item would restore mana equal to 15 percent of damage taken from champions, and restore health equal to 20 percent of mana spent. New Rod of Ages restores only mana equal to eight percent of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20 percent of mana spent. On top of this, for every 250 health or mana restored this way, you’d gain 25 percent decaying move speed for two seconds. In simple terms, the new and improved version of Rod of Ages will heal you less, but it will be more often, and it will give you movement speed for two seconds.

Rod of Ages will still be built by battle and DPS mages that thrive in the eye of a teamfight. The most prominent examples are Ryze, Annie, Swain, Aurelion Sol, Kassadin, and Anvia.