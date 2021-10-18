Here’s the Worlds 2021 knockout stage bracket

The matchups for the knockout stage of the tournament are now known.

With the final day of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship’s group stage coming to an end, the quarterfinal matchups have been drawn. And as expected, fans have some exciting matchups to look forward to.

Royal Never Give Up will face the champions of the LPL, EDward Gaming. Both sides looked shaky in the second round of group stage matches, making it tougher to pick a favorite to advance to the semifinals. There, RNG or EDG will meet Gen.G or Cloud9, who were drawn to face each other on the same side of the bracket.

The other side of the bracket will see two LCK squads playing against each other in one quarterfinal when T1 go against Hanwha Life in a rematch from the LCK’s Regional Finals. On the other hand, the last matchup of the Worlds 2021 quarterfinals is a rematch from the semifinals of MSI 2021 between MAD Lions and DWG KIA.

Worlds 2021 action will resume on Friday, Oct. 22 starting with T1 vs. Hanwha. The next day, the first semifinalist on the other side of the bracket will be decided since RNG will face EDG on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Match Schedule for the #Worlds2021 Quarterfinals:



FRI: T1 vs HLE

SAT: RNG vs EDG

SUN: DK vs MAD

MON: GEN vs C9 — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 18, 2021

The two remaining quarterfinals, DWG KIA vs. MAD Lions and C9 vs. Gen.G will be played on Sunday, Oct. 24 and Monday, Oct. 25, respectively.

You can catch all the action on Riot Games’ Twitch channel.

