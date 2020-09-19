Here’s the schedule for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is rapidly approaching, bringing together the top teams from each regional league in Shanghai, China.
The event kicks off on Sept. 25 with the play-ins, before the group stage gets underway on Oct. 3. The knockout stage will begin on Oct. 15, the semifinals a week later on Oct. 24, and the grand finals on Oct. 31.
The winner will hoist the Summoner’s Cup and earn the title of World Champion.
Here’s the schedule for the event as it unfolds.
Play-in stage
Friday, Sept. 25 at 3am CT (4pm local time)
- MAD Lions vs. INTZ Esports
- PSG Talon vs. Rainbow7
- Legacy Esports vs. INTZ Esports
- LGD Gaming vs. PSG Talon
- Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions
Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3am CT (4pm local time)
- Rainbow7 vs. V3 Esports
- INTZ Esports vs. Papara SuperMassive
- V3 Esports vs. Unicorns of Love
- LGD Gaming vs. Rainbow7
- Unicorns of Love vs. PSG Talon
- Papara SuperMassive vs. MAD Lions
- Team Liquid vs. Legacy Esports
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3am CT (4pm local time)
- V3 Esports vs LGD Gaming
- Rainbow7 vs. Unicorns of Love
- PSG Talon vs. V3 Esports
- Unicorns of Love vs. LGD Gaming
Monday, Sept. 28 at 3am CT (4pm local time)
- Papara SuperMassive SuperMassive vs. Team Liquid
- MAD Lions vs. Legacy Esports
- INTZ Esports vs. Team Liquid
- Legacy Esports vs. Papara SuperMassive
Group stage
Monday, Oct. 5 at 3am CT (4pm local time)
- Machi Esports vs. G2 Esports
- JD Gaming vs. Rogue
- Top Esports vs. DragonX
- TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4am CT (5pm local time)
- Suning Gaming vs. Machi Esports
- DragonX vs. FlyQuest
- Fnatic vs. Gen.G
- TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4am CT (5pm local time)
- Machi Esports vs. Suning Gaming
- G2 Esports vs. Machi Esports
- Suning Gaming vs. G2 Esports
- TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 9 at 4am CT (5pm local time)
- Rogue vs. JD Gaming
- Damwon Gaming vs. Rogue
- JD Gaming vs. Damwon Gaming
- TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3am CT (4pm local time)
- Flyquest vs. DragonX
- Top Esports vs. FlyQuest
- DragonX vs. Top Esports
- TBD vs. TBD
You can catch every match on Twitch, YouTube, or lolesports.