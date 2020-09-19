Here’s the schedule for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship

The stage is set for the greatest esports event of the year.

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is rapidly approaching, bringing together the top teams from each regional league in Shanghai, China.

The event kicks off on Sept. 25 with the play-ins, before the group stage gets underway on Oct. 3. The knockout stage will begin on Oct. 15, the semifinals a week later on Oct. 24, and the grand finals on Oct. 31.

The winner will hoist the Summoner’s Cup and earn the title of World Champion.

Image via Riot Games

Here’s the schedule for the event as it unfolds.

Play-in stage

Friday, Sept. 25 at 3am CT (4pm local time)

MAD Lions vs. INTZ Esports

PSG Talon vs. Rainbow7

Legacy Esports vs. INTZ Esports

LGD Gaming vs. PSG Talon

Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions

Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3am CT (4pm local time)

Rainbow7 vs. V3 Esports

INTZ Esports vs. Papara SuperMassive

V3 Esports vs. Unicorns of Love

LGD Gaming vs. Rainbow7

Unicorns of Love vs. PSG Talon

Papara SuperMassive vs. MAD Lions

Team Liquid vs. Legacy Esports

Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3am CT (4pm local time)

V3 Esports vs LGD Gaming

Rainbow7 vs. Unicorns of Love

PSG Talon vs. V3 Esports

Unicorns of Love vs. LGD Gaming

Monday, Sept. 28 at 3am CT (4pm local time)

Papara SuperMassive SuperMassive vs. Team Liquid

MAD Lions vs. Legacy Esports

INTZ Esports vs. Team Liquid

Legacy Esports vs. Papara SuperMassive

Group stage

Monday, Oct. 5 at 3am CT (4pm local time)

Machi Esports vs. G2 Esports

JD Gaming vs. Rogue

Top Esports vs. DragonX

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4am CT (5pm local time)

Suning Gaming vs. Machi Esports

DragonX vs. FlyQuest

Fnatic vs. Gen.G

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4am CT (5pm local time)

Machi Esports vs. Suning Gaming

G2 Esports vs. Machi Esports

Suning Gaming vs. G2 Esports

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 9 at 4am CT (5pm local time)

Rogue vs. JD Gaming

Damwon Gaming vs. Rogue

JD Gaming vs. Damwon Gaming

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3am CT (4pm local time)

Flyquest vs. DragonX

Top Esports vs. FlyQuest

DragonX vs. Top Esports

TBD vs. TBD

You can catch every match on Twitch, YouTube, or lolesports.