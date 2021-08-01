After a grueling 18-game schedule that spanned eight long weeks, the LEC Summer Split playoffs are set. The top six teams from the regular season advanced to the LEC playoffs and will compete in a double-elimination bracket to determine which team will win the 2021 LEC Summer Split championship.

Here are the matchups for the 2021 LEC Summer Split playoffs, set to begin on Aug. 13.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Upper bracket first round

Rogue vs. Misfits

MAD Lions vs. G2 Esports

Lower bracket first round

Fnatic vs. Vitality

The entire LEC playoff bracket will follow a best-of-five format, and each team will have to navigate through either an upper bracket, lower bracket, or both, depending on playoff results.

Fnatic and Vitality already find themselves in the lower half of the LEC playoff bracket since they finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the regular season. They’ll have to string together unruly runs through the lower bracket if they want to join the other four teams in the top half of the playoffs.

On the flip side of the bracket, the teams on the top half of the playoff circuit will only need to win two consecutive matches to book a trip to the LEC Summer Finals. That half of the bracket will play out in a more traditional format, with the winners of the two first-round matches meeting each other in the upper semifinals of the bracket.

The first round of the LEC Summer Split playoffs will begin on Aug. 13