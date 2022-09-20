Here are all the new 2022 Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends

“Old traditions make way for ancient magics, and in their wake the spirit realm begins to bloom,” according to League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom page. The summer might be ending in a couple of days, but vibrant, beautiful flowers have just started to flourish on Summoner’s Rift.

Riot Games has revealed a full set of new Spirit Blossom skins that will be wowing League players around the world very soon. There will be nine champions joining the Spirit Blossom universe, pushing the popular cosmetic line’s count to a whopping 19 champions featured within its lush, exciting lore.

Sett, Aphelios, Syndra, Evelynn, Master Yi, Tristana, Soraka, Darius, and Yorick will be donning their own traditional wear as spirits representing different aspects of life, like love, night, freedom, and more. Here are all of the Spirit Blossom skins heading to League’s live servers in 2022.

Sett, the Spirit of Challenge

Aphelios, the Twin Spirits of Night

Syndra, the Spirit of Freedom

Evelynn, the Spirit of Love

Master Yi, the Spirit of Legacy

Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi

Tristana, the Spirit of Chance

Soraka, the Spirit of Pity

Darius, the Spirit of War

Yorick, the Spirit of Ruin