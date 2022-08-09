Here are all of reworked Udyr’s skins in League

For too long, Udyr mains have had to endure constant ridicule from the general League of Legends player base due to how old-fashioned he looks when compared to the other champions and skins that have been released over the past several years. But now, after months of teasers and developer blogs, Spirit Walker fans are getting the last laugh.

Udyr is finally receiving sweeping changes to his abilities and cosmetics, including his various skins in the game. From his splash art to his in-game looks, he will be boasting a new coat of paint that should impress both new Udyr players and veterans alike.

Here are all of Udyr’s reworked League skins.

Base Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Dragon Oracle Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Black Belt Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Definitely Not Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Guard Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Reworked Udyr is scheduled to hit League’s PBE on Tuesday, Aug. 9.