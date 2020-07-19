Hanwha Life Esports earn first win of LCK Summer

After five weeks of the LCK Summer Split, Hanwha Life Esports have finally secured their first win today.

The current last-place team in the LCK battled SeolHaeOne Prince through three games to emerge victorious. With former League of Legends world champion Lee”CuVee” Seong-Jin out of the starting lineup, Hanwha utilized Kim “DuDu” Dong-Ju on a variety of champions in the top lane to find success.

SeolHaeOne Prince, who came into this match as the penultimate team in the league, looked to improve its 1-9 record. Despite a convincing game one win, however, SP were boomed in the subsequent two matches.

Hanwha Life’s success came mostly through their bot lane. Former Griffin duo Park “Viper” Do-Hyeon and Son “Lehends” Si-Woo created early leads for the team through their strong laning phase. Viper was a force to be reckoned with on Aphelios, refusing to die on the champion in both of his winning games.

After tonight’s game, SeolHaeOne Prince suffered their ninth consecutive loss. Their first win dates back to week one of the LCK Summer Split, where they defeated Hanwha Life.

The 9-9 dream is real for Hanwha Life, but it doesn’t get easier from here. The team is scheduled to play against T1 in week six of the LCK, followed by Afreeca Freecs and Damwon Gaming in week seven.

SeolHaeOne Prince aren’t ruled out of a comeback split either—they’ll play Afreeca and Sandbox Gaming next week.