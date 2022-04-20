Hanwha Life add DanDy to League of Legends coaching staff

Hanwha Life Esports has signed DanDy, the winner of the 2014 League of Legends World Championship, to its coaching staff. Kim “Key” Han-gi has also been promoted from the team’s academy to the main roster.

This will mark the return of DanDy to competitive League. The South Korean jungler made a name for himself in 2014 as a crucial part of Samsung White’s Worlds-winning roster. After dominating in his home region, he joined the LPL’s Vici Gaming, where he stayed until the end of the 2016 season to little success.

A new coach ‘DanDy' has been called up to the first team and we’re excited for the hotter summer split season of HLE. Also, coach 'Key' was called up to the 1st team as well and will be joining us this summer.

After failing to claim domestic success for two years in China, DanDy made a short-lived move to North America, where he briefly competed in NA Challengers Series in 2017. In 2018, DanDy switched to a coaching position and returned to the LPL under the Royal Never Give Up banner. But since September 2020, he has been inactive.

With DanDy on the team, Hanwha Life will hope to improve on their poor performance in the 2022 LCK Spring Split, where they placed last in the regular season with a disappointing 3-15 record. The Summer Split will be the real test for the squad.