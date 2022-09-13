It’s only been a year since Team Liquid built its supercharged roster, featuring a handful of iconic players from the LCS and LEC. But, after failing to win a single LCS trophy and missing out on the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, it looks like some of those big name pieces are shifting out of the region.

The first player that could be on the move is French AD carry star Steven “Hans sama” Liv, who is reportedly eyeing a return to his home region after a disappointing year in North America, according to Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger.

The 23-year-old was supposed to stick with Liquid until the end of 2024, but sources say the organization will be terminating his contract.

Liquid’s co-CEO and owner Steve Arhancet recently announced the org’s League roster would have multiple changes heading into 2023, including a newfound focus in “[building] players using the Team Liquid infrastructure rather than this concept of building superteams.”

Meanwhile, one team that has been closely linked to Hans sama is LFL fan favorite and defending European Masters champions, Karmine Corp. This report comes after the team failed to capture the 2022 LFL Summer Split trophy with a stacked roster featuring names like Rekkles, Cabochard, and SAKEN.

As a result, the team has supposedly allowed Rekkles to field offers from other teams, including LEC orgs. Rekkles’ last LEC game took place in 2021, where he and G2 Esports failed to win either LEC trophies, and also missed out on the World Championship that year.

The iconic European League marksman could be looking for a triumphant return of his own, after spending some time in the European Regional Leagues recently.