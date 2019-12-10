Gilius is Schalke 04's new starting jungler

Schalke 04 has finally finished off its roster for next season by signing Erberk “Gilius” Demir to be the team’s main jungler for 2020. This is actually the second time that Gilius has played for Schalke—the 22-year old was on the main roster during the 2016 Summer Split and the 2017 Spring Promotion tournament.

In fact, Gilius hasn’t played on an LEC roster since the 2018 Spring Split, when he played on the starting lineup for Team Vitality. After the team finished in fourth place during the regular season, it brought in Mateusz “Kikis” Szkudlarek to replace Gilius—the team improved tremendously and finished in third place after losing to Schalke 04 in the Summer Playoffs semifinals.

He’ll be joining Schalke 04 alongside the ever-controversial AD carry, Konstantinos-Napoleon “FORG1VEN” Tzortziou, who is joining the team after taking an extended leave from professional play due to mandatory military service in the Greek army.

Both players are known to be quite outspoken when it comes to teammates and opponents alike, which has some Schalke fans wary of what could come from such a combination. Others, however, are excited to see how Gilius and FORG1VEN will play together—no matter what, these two players should be exciting to watch, off and on the Summoner’s Rift.

Felix “Abbedagge” Braun and Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu remain steadfast in the mid and top lanes, while former SK Gaming support Han “Dreams” Min-kook will be next to FORG1VEN to help hold down the bottom lane. Catch all the action when the 2020 Spring Split kicks off next month.