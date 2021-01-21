Gen.G take down T1 2-1, remain undefeated in the LCK

Gen.G are staking their claim to the LCK trophy early this Spring Split–with a victory today against T1 leaving them undefeated at the top of the leaderboard.

The series didn’t start off in Gen.G’s favour, with T1 snowballing an early bottom lane gank by Ellim into a clean victory. Much of Gen.G’s weakness in game one came about from a lack of peel for Ruler on Kai’Sa, with Rascal’s Camille being the only real source of protection for the two damage carries after Life was put so far behind in lane.

Rell’s lack of escape tools means that once put behind in lane, her engage power almost always results in death for the Iron Maiden. T1 were able to funnel their resources into Gumayusi’s MVP-winning Aphelios for a quick, dominant victory that left Gen.G reeling.

The team were able to keep their wits about them, though, and the series saw Ruler reverting back to his classic Kalista pick for games two and three. The Spear of Vengeance hasn’t had much presence in the global meta so far in Season 11, but Ruler proved that he continues to be one of the LCK’s strongest bot laners with a combined KDA of 9/1/15 on Kalista in the series.

The MVP in both of Gen.G’s victories today went to support Life. A disappointing Rell performance in game one was flipped on its head in game three, with a superb engage by Life allowing Gen.G to stroll into T1’s base for the final victory. Riot’s newest support has seen mixed success in the global meta, but Gen.G showed how strong she can be when drafted alongside a high-mobility AD carry like Kalista, who leaves Rell the freedom to engage without having to worry about peeling for her bot lane partner.

Today’s victory secures Gen.G the number one spot in the LCK–at least for now. Despite attending Worlds on behalf of the LCK in 2020, the team made it out of the group stage in first place only to be quickly sent home in a 3-0 sweep by G2. After a disappointing end to 2020, an undefeated opening to the LCK spring split could mark a long-awaited turnaround for the roster.

Gen.G will try to keep their win streak alive in their next match against Hanhwa Life Esports on Jan. 23.