Gen.G secure a dominant win over Afreeca Freecs in fifth week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

Rascal showed up huge today with his flexibility on Renekton, countering the opposing Quinn with an innovative build.

Gen.G took down Afreeca Freecs 2-0 today in the fifth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split with a dominant performance.

The MVP votes went to Clid and Rascal for their performances on Nidalee and Renekton. Clid went for an offensive build in the second game and an aggressive playstyle, building leads around the entire map and helping his teammates achieve their power spikes. He finished the game with a KDA of 4/1/7 following his strong performance.

Rascal received the MVP vote after being counter picked by Quinn in the second game. He went for a non usual build of Prowler’s Claw on the champion to help him close the gap against the ranged champion. With Quinn out of the game, Rascal was able to run wild and eliminate her teammates in the blink of an eye from the Rift.

Back from the break refreshed and with a W as we take down AF in a 2-0 match! Thank you for your support we’ll see you in round 2! #GenGWIN pic.twitter.com/4pZ6bih9x3 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) February 18, 2021

Today’s League of Legends series showed how strong Gen.G can be on a good day. They proved that they are one of the best teams in the LCK and no one can stand in their way. Their next match-up later this week is against a weakened Nongshin RedForce, who are spiraling to the bottom of the standings.

Tune in on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2am CT to see if Gen.G can catch up to DWG KIA in the standings with another dominant win against NS.

