Gen.G and Jay Park collaborate on original song for LCK team

The project was kept a secret to avoid distracting players during the last weeks of the LCK.

Global esports organization Gen.G, in partnership with Korean hip hop icon Jay Park, rising star pH-1, and producer duo GroovyRoom, unveiled its new original song and music video for “ALL IN” today to celebrate Gen.G’s League of Legends team in the LCK.

With added creative direction from Gen.G’s executive brand ambassador Heron Preston, who designed the artwork for the song and music video, “ALL IN” is a labor of love for the entire team whose favorite genre is Korean hip hop.

Park, an Asian American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and entrepreneur of Korean descent, spent hours during the season break speaking with the players individually to understand their passion for gaming, where they came from, and what drove them to compete on a global stage. Some of the players even found it therapeutic to go through this experience to understand how the biggest entertainers work through the pressures of being on a global stage.

“It’s intriguing to see these young gamers train and go out to put it all on the line,” Park said. “I’m always trying to explore new boundaries, and it’s a privilege to be able to do it with Gen.G. With this song ‘ALL IN,’ I wanted to say to make sure you give it your all whether you win or lose, you’ll have no regrets.”

Gen.G worked diligently to keep this project a secret to not distract the players during such a critical point in the season. All the players were shocked that such a well-known performer like Park would take time to understand where the players came from, how much they had to prove, and how this was such an important season for them in the LCK.

“It was an honor to work with one of the icons of the Korean hip hop industry in Jay Park as well as the incredible rising stars pH-1 and GroovyRoom,” said Arnold Hur, Gen.G’s COO. “We have a history of working with Korean hip hop artists as our players have always been huge fans of Korean hip hop. When we had an opportunity to meet Jay, our entire team was both shocked and appreciative of how much time Jay spent understanding what makes our players tick and showing them so much respect for their passion.”

The music video, directed by THECUT Studio, shows a dystopian desert setting that signifies the players’ experiences of the pressures of being on-stage, sometimes facing tough periods of endless criticism. It signifies their internal struggles as they look within to fight through them. It also shows a large “Gen.G army,” representing their fans, who continue to provide them with motivation and support from afar during a difficult season.

Gen.G are in second place right now in the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a 10-4 record. Their next game will be against T1 on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6am CT.

