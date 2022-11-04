GAM Esports’ Levi says he is looking to play in a major League region in 2023

One of the best players in the history of Vietnamese League of Legends is hitting the market ahead of the 2023 season. Levi, the jungler for GAM Esports, said today that he’s been given permission by the organization to explore his options for next year.

In his announcement on Twitter, Levi revealed that he’s looking for teams in major regions, implying that he’s ready to move on from the Vietnamese scene.

My contract with GAM Esports expires on November 21th, 2022. While still in talks about my future with GAM, they have allowed me to explore other options.

I'm LFT in major regions.

Levi has played in Vietnam for the majority of his career. He first introduced himself to international fans in the 2017 season, where he carried Gigabyte Marines (now GAM Esports) to two international appearances. Although the team failed to advance from the group stage at either the Mid-Season Invitational or World Championship that year, Levi’s individual performance gained him enough international attention to become a household name among League fans.

In 2018, Levi made the transition to major region play when he joined 100 Thieves as the team’s Academy-level jungler. He also played one split in China with JD Gaming before moving back to Vietnam at the midway point of 2019.

This season, Levi and GAM Esports returned to the international stage at the World Championship. Vietnamese teams were unable to attend the previous two editions of Worlds due to travel restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In their return to Worlds, GAM went 1-5 in the group stage.

At Worlds, Levi led all qualified players with a kill participation mark of 92.7 percent, while his damage per minute of 465 was the highest of all junglers at the tournament, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Levi is under contract with GAM Esports until Nov. 21. Should he not extend his deal with the team before then, he will become an unrestricted free agent.