RNG’s GALA has an eye-watering 62 KDA on Kai’Sa at MSI 2022

Royal Never Give Up firmly swept Evil Geniuses in the first semifinal of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational today. The defending champions dominated the North American representatives in game one and, after a valiant performance from EG in the second and third games, closed out the series.

RNG’s players have showcased some impressive skills throughout the tournament. But one player has been on a whole other level. Following the first game of the series against EG today, GALA’s overall KDA ratio on Kai’Sa at the event crept all the way up to 62, according to stats site Leaguepedia.

In the game, EG picked up just one kill on Wei. The LPL champions, in stark contrast, secured a staggering 22 kills, with nine belonging to GALA. The AD carry also recorded three assists on Kai’Sa, which resulted in 12 KDA.

During the tournament, the Chinese marksman has played Kai’Sa four times. Two of those games were in the rumble stage, where he boasted 16 KDA against EG and 18 KDA versus T1. He also had a 16 KDA in the match against RED Canids, where he picked up a pentakill.

With RNG being 17-2 at MSI 2022, it should come as no surprise that GALA’s KDA is so high. Overall, he sits at a 7.1 KDA ratio, according to a League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That’s the second-highest KDA in the tournament, with only his teammate Wei surpassing him with 7.9 KDA.

RNG will play in the finals of MSI 2022 and defend their title on Sunday, May 20. Their opponents will be decided tomorrow when the LCK’s T1 faces off against the LEC’s G2 Esports in the second semifinal.