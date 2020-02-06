G2 vs. Fnatic is the LEC match of the week

G2 Esports and Fnatic are facing off this week in a tale as old as time. Although this might only be one League of Legends match among the 18 that each team has in the Spring Split, this is still one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

G2 are undefeated, but a few of their early games have been a bit rocky. In their match against Origen, however, the starstudded roster showed that once they started taking things a bit more seriously, there are few teams in the world that can take them on.

LEC on Twitter Whoever wins becomes the King of Europe” @G2esports & @FNATIC face off in the @Alienware Match of the Week this Saturday! #LEC #G2WIN #FNCWIN https://t.co/OJ3Za9KVmV

Last year, Fnatic faced off against G2 four times during the regular season and matched up against them twice in the 2019 Summer Playoffs. They were beaten in both series, 3-2. The boys in orange have felt the sting of defeat over and over, and this year, they’re coming back for redemption.

With a new jungler and head coach, Fnatic seem poised to make some noise this season. There’s plenty of experience and firepower on this roster and a win over G2 could solidify their place as a top-three team in Europe.

G2, on the other hand, need to show why they’re known as the kings of Europe. An uprising is brewing in Berlin and its followers are dressed in orange and black jerseys. The defending champions will have to bring out all the stops to take down Fnatic.

You can catch all the action when the LEC returns on Friday, Feb. 7.