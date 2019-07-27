G2 Esports break out Annie top and a mid lane Tristana in their win against SK Gaming

G2 Esports beat SK Gaming today in week six of the 2019 LEC Summer Split after locking in a pretty unique composition. This was G2’s seventh win in a row after suffering their first loss of the split in week three to Fnatic.

Everyone in the LEC knows that G2 love to experiment and flex champions into multiple lanes. It’s one of their biggest strengths as a team and it makes them a nightmare to draft against. This game against SK was no different. The European powerhouse opted into a composition with Annie in the top lane, Tristana in the mid lane, and Yasuo in the bottom lane.

lolesports on Twitter G2WIN! @G2esports beat @SKGaming and go undefeated in Week 6! #LEC

Aside from one great outplay by SK’s Toni “Sacre” Sabalić, it was all G2 for a majority of the match. With Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski on Lee Sin and Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle on Rakan, G2’s engage was far too powerful for SK to withstand once the team started to ramp up the pressure in their dominant mid-game. The game ended in 25 minutes as a result.

LoLEsports Stats on Twitter Annie picks through the years in the #LEC: 2013: 2 2014: 35 2015: 63 2016: 0 2017: 2 2018: 0 2019: 2 This is our first top lane Annie in the LEC!

On the other side of Summoner’s Rift, SK Gaming struggled across the map. Choi “Pirean” Jun-sik didn’t have a great time in this game, dying nine times and not even picking up a single kill, either. SK now sit at the bottom of the regular season standings with an abysmal 3-9 record, tied for last with Excel Esports.

Next week, one of the most exciting matchups of the LEC will take place when G2 rematch against Fnatic in the last game of the weekend. Fnatic have stumbled a bit over the past couple of weeks, so this next battle should effectively decide who the best team in Europe really is.